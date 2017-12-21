Report: Indians to sign free agent Yonder Alonso

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians have reportedly come to terms on a two-year free agent contract with First Baseman Yonder Alonso.

The deal is reportedly worth $16 million, with a vesting option for a third season.

The Indians have not confirmed the signing with any official announcement.

The 30-year old replaces Carlos Santana who recently signed a three-year free agent contract with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Alonso split last season between Oakland and Seattle, and batted .266 with a career-high 28 home runs. He was also named an All-Star for the first time in his career.

