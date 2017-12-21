Thomas “Tim” Clare Saylor Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Thomas “Tim” Clare Saylor, Sr. was born September 12, 1937 and passed away quietly at home on Thursday, December 21, 2017.

He was the son of Clare J. Saylor and Bertha M. Saylor.

Tim married Glenda Deane (Owens) Saylor on March 7, 1959.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Todd Charles Saylor.

Tim leaves behind a loving family, his wife, Glenda, of 59 years; son, Thomas Clare Saylor, Jr. and his wife, Mary Ellen and daughter, Melinda Deane Schlarb and her husband, Mark; six grandchildren, Matthew Schlarb and his wife, Haydan, Rachel Schnabel and her husband, Ian, Thomas Saylor and his wife, Catherine, Laura Saylor, Anna Angle and her husband, Nick and Todd Saylor; two great-grandchildren, Violet Schnabel and Nolan Schlarb; three sisters-in-law, JoAnne Cooper and her husband, Robert, Donna McCall and Marsha Custer and her husband, Roger; along with several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, Pennsylvania 16125.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date.

