Warren family receives home for the holidays

Team Sanders' Home for Christmas project gave a Warren family a home on Market Street

By Published: Updated:
Home giveaway, Warren
Home giveaway, Warren


WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A family from Warren has a new home this holiday, thanks to a local organization.

It was hard for Shaniece Lee and Rahsan Daniels not to smile as they walked toward their new home Thursday evening.

Warren Councilman Eddie Colbert was the first to greet the family of five. Dozens of people waited inside to welcome them to their new house.

Rahsan hasn’t seen what it looked like for weeks and Shaniece just saw the home for the first time on Thursday.

“They didn’t let me in here until today. I was like, ‘What does it look like? What are they doing?'” she said.

This is part of Team Sanders’ Home for Christmas project — they fix up the home, take care of the mortgage and give it to a deserving family.

Shaniece works two jobs and Rahsan works full-time to provide for their three kids — and they’re expecting a fourth.

Kiisha Sanders, the executive director of Team Sanders, said the family is similar to other families in the area.

“It is both the mom and dad working and a lot of families are like that in this area, where they are living paycheck to paycheck.”

Shaniece never thought this would happen to her.

“Never in a million years did I think I would own a home, have somewhere my kids could grow up.”

Rahsan said the home relieves a lot of stress, especially with a new baby on the way.

“It just lifts so much weight off of our shoulders, with us expecting a new baby. It’s just amazing.”

A Christmas tree sits in the front part of the Market Street home tonight to let the family know they are home for the holidays.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s