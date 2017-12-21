Warren family receives home for the holidays



WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A family from Warren has a new home this holiday, thanks to a local organization.

It was hard for Shaniece Lee and Rahsan Daniels not to smile as they walked toward their new home Thursday evening.

Warren Councilman Eddie Colbert was the first to greet the family of five. Dozens of people waited inside to welcome them to their new house.

Rahsan hasn’t seen what it looked like for weeks and Shaniece just saw the home for the first time on Thursday.

“They didn’t let me in here until today. I was like, ‘What does it look like? What are they doing?'” she said.

This is part of Team Sanders’ Home for Christmas project — they fix up the home, take care of the mortgage and give it to a deserving family.

Shaniece works two jobs and Rahsan works full-time to provide for their three kids — and they’re expecting a fourth.

Kiisha Sanders, the executive director of Team Sanders, said the family is similar to other families in the area.

“It is both the mom and dad working and a lot of families are like that in this area, where they are living paycheck to paycheck.”

Shaniece never thought this would happen to her.

“Never in a million years did I think I would own a home, have somewhere my kids could grow up.”

Rahsan said the home relieves a lot of stress, especially with a new baby on the way.

“It just lifts so much weight off of our shoulders, with us expecting a new baby. It’s just amazing.”

A Christmas tree sits in the front part of the Market Street home tonight to let the family know they are home for the holidays.

