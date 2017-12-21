With new firefighters, Youngstown Fire Department fully staffed

Alex Sepesy and Chase Kovacs were sworn into the Department by Mayor John McNally

By Published: Updated:
 The Youngstown Fire Department is running at full capacity after swearing in two new firefighters on Thursday morning. 


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Fire Department is running at full capacity after swearing in two new firefighters on Thursday morning.

Alex Sepesy and Chase Kovacs were sworn into the Department by Mayor John McNally.

That brings the staff total to 127, which is required by the SAFER grant that the department received.

That grant allows the federal government to pay for four positions in the department for three years.

“It’s hard not to take advantage of the grant. It’s so rare to get them, and essentially, the city’s paying for less firefighters than what we actually have,” said Fire Chief John O’Neill.

Chief O’Neill said it’s great to be at full staff during the winter, when fire calls tend to increase.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s