With new firefighters, Youngstown Fire Department fully staffed



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Fire Department is running at full capacity after swearing in two new firefighters on Thursday morning.

Alex Sepesy and Chase Kovacs were sworn into the Department by Mayor John McNally.

That brings the staff total to 127, which is required by the SAFER grant that the department received.

That grant allows the federal government to pay for four positions in the department for three years.

“It’s hard not to take advantage of the grant. It’s so rare to get them, and essentially, the city’s paying for less firefighters than what we actually have,” said Fire Chief John O’Neill.

Chief O’Neill said it’s great to be at full staff during the winter, when fire calls tend to increase.