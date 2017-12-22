A soggy start to your Christmas weekend

Warm and soggy into your Saturday morning.  Turning colder through the day with rain mixing to snow showers.  A slushy accumulation possible through Saturday afternoon and evening.  Colder with more snow just in time for Christmas.

WEEKEND HEADLINES:
Saturday           – Rain to snow showers.  Falling temperatures
Sat. Night         – Snow showers or flurries early.  Colder.  Black ice possible.
Sunday             – Starts dry with snow showers into the afternoon and evening.
Sunday Night   – Snow Showers.  Colder.
Christmas Day – Chance for snow showers.  Cold.

Frigid cold air returns next week with rounds of snow showers.  The snow will add up through the week.

See the video above for a detailed look at the weekend on Future Tracker.

