A soggy start to your Christmas weekend

Warm and soggy into your Saturday morning. Turning colder through the day with rain mixing to snow showers. A slushy accumulation possible through Saturday afternoon and evening. Colder with more snow just in time for Christmas.

WEEKEND HEADLINES:

Saturday – Rain to snow showers. Falling temperatures

Sat. Night – Snow showers or flurries early. Colder. Black ice possible.

Sunday – Starts dry with snow showers into the afternoon and evening.

Sunday Night – Snow Showers. Colder.

Christmas Day – Chance for snow showers. Cold.

Frigid cold air returns next week with rounds of snow showers. The snow will add up through the week.

