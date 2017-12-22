A soggy start to your Christmas weekend

Warm and soggy into your Saturday morning. Turning colder through the day with rain mixing to snow showers. A slushy accumulation possible through Saturday afternoon and evening. Colder with more snow just in time for Christmas.
WEEKEND HEADLINES:
Saturday – Rain to snow showers. Falling temperatures
Sat. Night – Snow showers or flurries early. Colder. Black ice possible.
Sunday – Starts dry with snow showers into the afternoon and evening.
Sunday Night – Snow Showers. Colder.
Christmas Day – Chance for snow showers. Cold.
Frigid cold air returns next week with rounds of snow showers. The snow will add up through the week.
See the video above for a detailed look at the weekend on Future Tracker.