Antonius Lambertus Jansen Obituary

COITSVILLE, Ohio – Antonius Lambertus Jansen, 88, of Coitsville, entered into eternal rest on Friday, December 22, 2017 at Briarfield at Ashley Circle in Austintown.

He was born August 12, 1929 in Leiden, Holland, the son of Lambertus and Jeanette Jansen.

He and his family moved to Canada in 1958 and to the United States in 1966.

Mr. Jansen served in the Dutch military during the Indonesian War and received several medals of honor for his heroic service.

He was a mechanic at automobile dealerships for many years and later opened Jansen’s Auto Sales.

He enjoyed restoring vehicles and raising horses, cows and rabbits.

He is sadly missed by his loving daughters, Annette (Anthony) Santoro and Jeanette Giampietro (Pete Sarver), both of Coitsville; four grandchildren, Ashley (Miles Wollam) and Chantel Fusco and Anthony III and Maria Santoro and a great-grandson, Mitchell Wollam. One of sixteen children, his surviving brothers and sisters all live in Holland.

Preceding him in death are his parents; his wife, Agnes (Vander Togt) Jansen, whom he married April 17, 1958 and who died June 27, 2016; a son, Robert Jansen, who died February 2, 2015 and several brothers and sisters.

Per his request, cremation is taking place.

Services will be held privately at a later date.