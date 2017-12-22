Batt’s 30 lifts Greenville by Reynolds

Greenville improves to 4-1.

By Published:
Greenville Trojans High School Basketball

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Joe Batt scores 30 as Greenville tops Reynolds, 69-35. Batt connected on 2 three-point baskets and finished 8 for 10 at the foul line. Tyler Kincaid led the Trojans with 8 boards and tallied 13 points. Mike Blaney and Trap Wentling both scored 9 points.

The Trojans outscored Reynolds in the second half, 35-16.

The Raiders’ junior Tayarry Sims led the team with 12 points (4-4 FT). Corey Thompson also contributed 9 points for Reynolds.

Greenville (4-1) will open the new year at home against Sharpsville. The Raiders (1-6) will be in action at Franklin next Friday.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s