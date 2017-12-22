Batt’s 30 lifts Greenville by Reynolds

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Joe Batt scores 30 as Greenville tops Reynolds, 69-35. Batt connected on 2 three-point baskets and finished 8 for 10 at the foul line. Tyler Kincaid led the Trojans with 8 boards and tallied 13 points. Mike Blaney and Trap Wentling both scored 9 points.

The Trojans outscored Reynolds in the second half, 35-16.

The Raiders’ junior Tayarry Sims led the team with 12 points (4-4 FT). Corey Thompson also contributed 9 points for Reynolds.

Greenville (4-1) will open the new year at home against Sharpsville. The Raiders (1-6) will be in action at Franklin next Friday.