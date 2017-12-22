Behind a 24-point 4th quarter, Fitch defeats Ursuline

Related Coverage South Range cruise past Ursuline

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -Ahead by just 2 after the third quarter (32-30), Fitch exploded for a 24-point fourth quarter to lift the Falcons past Ursuline 56-40 for their third win of the season. Dylan Beany led the way with 14 points (9 came in the fourth quarter). Emanuel Dawkins and Randy Smith each had 9 for the Falcons.

Ursuline’s Devon Keevey posted a game-high 21 points as he made 2 of the Irish’s 3 three-point baskets. Vince Armeni also had 7 points.

The Irish (0-5) will meet Canton Central Catholic tomorrow.

Fitch (3-4) will square off against Boardman next Friday.