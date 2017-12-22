Brenda S. Mills Obituray

McDONALD, Ohio – Funeral services celebrating the life of Brenda S. Mills will be held 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 28, 2017 at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.

Brenda passed away Friday, December 22, 2017 at her home with her family by her side.

She was born October 13, 1947 in Delavan, Illinois, the daughter of the late Ubert and Mary (Darling) Burlingame.

She was a self-employed horse and dog trainer and also ran the family farm with her husband, Tom.

Brenda was a member of the Beaver Creek Horseman’s Association.

She enjoyed horseback riding, dogs and camping, but most of all Brenda cherished the time she spent with her family and friends, especially her son and grandchildren.

Brenda leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 51 years, Thomas Mills, whom she married March 16, 1966; one son, Logan and his wife, Stacey Mills and two grandchildren, Brystal and Saylor all of McDonald. Brenda also leaves a sister, Sharon (Jason) Becker and three brothers, Mark (Carol) Burlingame, Ron Burlingame and Jimmy Burlingame all of Illinois.

Besides her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by two brothers, Michael and Jerry.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 28 at the Lane Funeral Home Austintown Chapel where services will be held at 7:00 p.m. A second memorial service will also be held at a later date at Wedgewood Park Evangelical Chruch.

