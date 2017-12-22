Carriers take action as barrage of scam calls continue

(KHON) – If your cell phone has been ringing off the hook with numbers you don’t recognize, you’ve got plenty of company.

Spoof calls or robo calls are an ongoing problem according to wireless carriers, a problem they’re working to address.

“We here at AT&T know how annoying they are. Obviously, we get them ourselves. It’s been one of our big commitments to try to give customers more control over those unwanted calls.”

AT&T says it has a free app available that can help to keep the scam or spoof calls from coming in.

It’s a free app that automatically detects and blocks fraudulent calls before they go through, AT&T says.

AT&T also says it’s blocked billions of robo calls since 2016.

According to Heidi Flato, Pacific Market External Communications at Verizon, “Customer security is a top priority at Verizon. We’re actively monitoring our network to detect spikes in suspicious calls. We are also working with other telephone companies and industry standards organization to develop new technologies to stop robocalls.”

Experts say never answer a call from an unfamiliar number, and calling back is also frowned upon.

The Better Business Bureau says calling back scam numbers can lead to high charges on your phone bill.