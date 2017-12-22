Deborah “Debbie” Sniezek Obituary

McDONALD, Ohio – Deborah “Debbie” Sniezek, 64, of McDonald, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 22, 2017 at 12:03 p.m. in the emergency room at St. Elizabeth Medical Center Main Campus in Youngstown after falling ill at home.

Debbie was born on July 24, 1953 in Warren, the daughter of the late Joseph M. and Wanda V. Bienko Synowka and was a lifelong area resident, graduating from LaBrae High School in 1971.

Debbie was currently employed with Niles City School District where she was an assistant cook for the last eight years at the Niles McKinley High School.

She enjoyed gardening, feeding birds, taking care of her pets and enjoyed doing crafts. Most of all, Debbie enjoyed the time she spent with her sisters, daughters and grandchildren.

She was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard and was a past member of the former Christ Our King Catholic Church in Warren. Debbie was also a member of the Ohio Association of Public School Employees Local #365 and Chron’s & Colitis Foundation of America since 2015.

A loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Debbie will be sadly missed by her three daughters, Deanna (Rodney) Gonzalez of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Jaclyn (Tyler) Maertz of Scottsdale, Arizona and Teresa Sniezek also of Scottsdale, Arizona; three sisters, Carolyn (Martin) Olshanski of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, Kathleen (Ronald) Wagner of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania and Lynette Datchuck with whom she made her home in McDonald; six grandchildren, Trevor, Kyle, Matthew, Abryana, Kaden and Presley; numerous nieces and nephews; her pet companion, “Smokee” and by a host of friends.

Calling hours will take place on Tuesday, December 26, 2017 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Sinchak & Kaszowski Funeral Home, 727 East Market Street, Warren, Ohio 44481.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 in St. Rose Church, 48 East Main Street, Girard with Rev. Msgr. John A. Zuraw, Pastor, officiating. (Everyone is asked to please meet directly at church.)

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Debbie’s name to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America National Processing Center Attn: Honor & Memorial Gifts, P.O. Box 1245, Albert Lea, Minnesota 56007-9976.

Caring and Professional Arrangements for the Sniezek family are under the direction of the Sinchak & Kaszowski Funeral Home, 330-392-5691.

Family and Friends may visit www.sinchakandkaszowski.com to share condolences to the Sniezek family.

