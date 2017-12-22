Drivers crowd Canfield neighborhood lit up with Christmas cheer



CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s the Christmas light display that everyone’s talking about.

If the light spectacles are your thing, there’s one in Canfield you have to see. It spans 14 houses on three streets — and it’s all synchronized to music through your car radio.

Not long after the sunset Friday night, cars were lining up along Fairview Avenue to see the show.

Doyle Platt brought his family from Warren.

“They’re awesome. We come up every year,” he said.

Mike McAndrew, the man behind the Canfield Christmas lights, said it started in 2004. The brightly-lit tree, which is the centerpiece of the display and features dancing elves, is in his front yard.

But 13 of his neighbors also agreed to participate. The number of lights on the street is somewhere under 100,000.

“It’s driven by a pretty high-tech computer. An average computer won’t run this type of show,” Mike said.

All of the lights are synchronized to music that can be tuned in through an FM radio station.

New Middletown’s Dana Carano was hanging out of her car Friday night, capturing the show on her phone.

“I think it’s pretty cool,” she said.

In Mike’s backyard, there are strands of lights hanging 70 feet from a tree, topped by a star that’s seven feet tall.

There are trees that appear to talk and if you look long enough, you can even see candy canes.

Don and Debbie Shelley, of Canfield, brought their grandkids to see the display.

Mike estimated that 500 cars would drive past — just on Friday night alone. He said it’s grown much bigger than he ever imagined it would.

“I had absolutely no idea that I would establish it to this point.”

He said it’s a fun, all-year hobby.

