Florence Brown Obituary

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (Formerly Howland) – Florence Brown, 91, formerly of Howland/Warren passed away Friday, December 22, 2017 at the Cleveland Clinic.

She was born September 4, 1926 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Amato and Gesilda (Torello) Tisone.

She moved to Parma ten years ago.

She was a 1945 graduate of Rayen High School in Youngstown.

She retired from the meat department at A & P, Fazio’s and Sparkle Markets in Warren after 30 years.

Florence was a founding member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Warren and attended St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Parma, Ohio.

She was an avid dancer, exerciser and active with her senior centers and enjoyed cooking especially feeding her family.

She is survived by her two children, Gary Brown of Howland and Kimberly (David) Jesionek of Parma; four grandchildren, Christine Brown, Olivia, Brianna and Gregory Jesionek.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert “Al” Brown, whom she married August 6, 1949 and passed away November 5, 1985; two brothers, Albert and Rocco Tisone and four sisters, Ergilia “Midge” Lisko, Eva Constantine, Emma Skovira and Lisa Tisone.

Family and friends may call Wednesday, December 27, 2017 from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road North East, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday at 12:00 Noon at Blessed Sacrament Church in Warren with Rev. Thomas Eisweirth officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Florence’s name to St. Anthony of Padua Parish, 6750 State Road, Parma, Ohio 44134 or Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reeves Road, North East, Warren, Ohio 44483.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to the Brown family.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 25 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.