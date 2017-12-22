Gov. Kasich signs bill banning Down Syndrome abortions

COLUMBUS (WKBN/WCMH) — Ohio Governor John Kasich has signed a bill banning abortions on an unborn child that has or may have Down Syndrome.

Kasich signed the bill Friday.

It would create a class four felony that would apply to any doctor that performed the abortion.

The measure was voted out of both chambers in recent weeks, and in both cases, the bills were fast-tracked through the committees in opposing chambers. The bill passed virtually along party lines earlier this month on the Senate floor.

The House Bill is the identical twin to a Senate bill put forward by Senator Frank LaRose.

Friday, Ohio Right to Life applauded the decision, saying it would give unborn babies with Down Syndrome “a shot at life.”

The legislation is not without its opponents, however.

Valley Senator Joe Schiavoni voiced his opposition to the legislation prior to the vote, calling it unconstitutional.

“We continue to have bills that get brought to the floor by majority party members, Republicans in the Senate and the House, that restrict a woman’s right to choose. They’re unconstitutional bills that are going to end up in court anyway,” he said.