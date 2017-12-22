Jack Karl Hile Obituary

LISBON, Ohio – Jack Karl Hile, 83, passed away at his home Friday, December 22, 2017 following a lengthy illness.

Born July 31, 1934 in East Liverpool, a son of the late Dale and Louise (McVey) Hile.

He worked at Crucible Steel as a maintenance electrician until its closure and retired from Consolidated Industries.

A member of the First United Methodist of Lisbon.

He had served his community as a Lisbon Village Councilman, volunteer fireman and auxiliary policeman. He was a former member of Lisbon Ruritan.

Jack will be missed by his wife Ginger E. (Ludwig) Hile whom he married August 28, 1954 and his four children, Karole (Joe) Hile of East Liverpool, Michael (Cornelia) Hile of Colorado Springs, Jack Kevin (Jamie) Hile of Salem and Steven (Beth) Hile of Lisbon. There are eight grandchildren, a great-grandson and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brothers Larry, Jerry and Denny.

The family will celebrate Jack’s life at 10:00 a.m. Thursday at the Weber Funeral Home. Calling hours will be from 5 – 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave, SW, New Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 44663 or to Autism Speaks, 1 East 33rd Street, 4th Floor, New York, New York 10016.