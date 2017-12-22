Jewelry purchasers wishing for a white Christmas



CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Several hundred people are hoping for a white Christmas this year.

That’s because they purchased jewelry at Komara between December 1 and 17.

If there are four inches of new snowfall between 12:01 a.m. on Christmas morning and midnight, all purchases are free.

Not only are the shoppers hoping for snow, but so is owner Bob Komara.

“I’m really planning on this, so my next TV commercial, I’m going to dress up like Santa Claus and throw hundred dollar bills in the air. So anybody know a snow dance or a snow prayer? ‘Cause we really want this to happen,” he said.

Even if there are four or more inches of snow by Christmas, it doesn’t count.

All snowfall has to happen on Christmas and is measured by the weather station at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.