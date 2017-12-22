Jewelry purchasers wishing for a white Christmas

Komara Jewelry has a promotion in which already-purchased jewelry is free if 4 inches of snow fall on Christmas

By Published: Updated:
Several hundred people are hoping for a white Christmas this year.


CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Several hundred people are hoping for a white Christmas this year.

That’s because they purchased jewelry at Komara between December 1 and 17.

If there are four inches of new snowfall between 12:01 a.m. on Christmas morning and midnight, all purchases are free.

Not only are the shoppers hoping for snow, but so is owner Bob Komara.

“I’m really planning on this, so my next TV commercial, I’m going to dress up like Santa Claus and throw hundred dollar bills in the air. So anybody know a snow dance or a snow prayer? ‘Cause we really want this to happen,” he said.

Even if there are four or more inches of snow by Christmas, it doesn’t count.

All snowfall has to happen on Christmas and is measured by the weather station at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s