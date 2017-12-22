Late Windham rally stuns Bristol

Bryan Gabrielson led the Panthers with 25 points

By Published:
Bristol had a lead going to the 4th quarter but could not survive a late Windam rally Friday night.

BRISTOLVILLE, OH (WKBN)-Bristol took a 6-point lead to the 4th quarter against Windham but the Panthers saw it slip away as the Bombers rallied past Bristol Friday night 69-67.

Bristol trailed at halftime by 8 but had a huge 3rd quarter, outscoring Windham 25-11 in the frame to give the Panthers the lead.

But Windham’s 27-point 4th quarter proved to be the difference as the Bombers handed Bristol their first loss of the season.

Bryan Gabrielson led the way for Bristol with 25 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists. Two others scored in double-figures for Bristol as Matt Church had 15 and Damion Durst had 13.

For Windham, Mason Angle had 24 to lead the Bombers.

The Panthers fall to 5-1 and 4-1 in the NAC.

.

