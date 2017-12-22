Local counseling services say they’re slammed this holiday season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The holidays aren’t happy for everyone — feelings of depression and loss can cloud holiday cheer.

Local counseling services say they are getting slammed this holiday season.

“Flooded with calls,” said Trish Taylor, a behavioral health specialist for Compass Family Services. “My schedule’s really full. The other therapists are really full as well.”

“People that want to come in more often — be seen more often — just for that extra support,” said Desiree Farragher, a clinical social worker for Psycare.

The pressure of having a perfect holiday spiral many into depression.

“There are a lot of persons around here that just cannot afford to take care of their own families, let alone buy gifts for others,” Taylor said.

“Family can be stressful,” Farragher said. “Just the pressure to entertain or cook a meal and have a lot of people in your home — having to clean and prepare for that.”

Some spend the holidays grief stricken, overwhelmed by the loss of a family member or friend. Simple acts of kindness can help alleviate that pain.

“You could either carry on a tradition and take over a tradition that person had in their memory,” Farragher said. “Or start a new tradition, but find a way to remember them in doing so.”

You never know who might be suffering this holiday season. A kind gesture or words of comfort might make all the difference.

“Say hi, hold a door open. Simple,” Taylor said. “Keep it simple. Be mindful, be aware, be thoughtful. Sometimes, that’s all we need.”

If you feel like you need help this holiday season, you can call 211 or the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

