Local girl with giving heart passes out donated dolls

The dolls went to kids at the Rescue Mission in Youngstown and Akron Children's in Boardman, as well as nursing home residents

Alivia Kraft, doll giveaway


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local 7-year-old is making the holidays a little brighter for people of all ages.

For Alivia Kraft, it’s all about giving.

On Friday, she gave away used dolls to children at the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley and Akron Children’s Hospital in Boardman, and nursing home residents at Beeghly Oaks.

Alivia’s doll giveaway began last year when she donated close to 50 dolls.

That gave her the urge to give more.

“I asked my mom if we could buy houses and she said no. So she said, ‘Start off with something smaller,'” Alivia said.

So she did.

“Her whole life, I’ve noticed that she’s always had this huge heart to give to others and enjoy doing it,” said Laura Kraft, Alivia’s mother.

The little girl started by giving blankets, hats and gloves. This year, she was back at it with her brother, Kenny.

“He wanted to give puzzles away just because he saw how gratifying it was for his sister to do something nice to others,” Laura said.

Alivia and Kenny gave away 50 dolls and 20 puzzles on Friday. Most of them went to nursing home residents, who eagerly accepted them with smiles.

“It brings them comfort, it brings them joy, relaxation,” said Traci McCoy, who works at Beeghly Oaks.

There’s no telling what Alivia will give next year but she’s sure to find something.

