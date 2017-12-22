Local transportation departments warn of heavy holiday traffic



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – More than 107 million Americans are expected to travel from now through Jan. 1.

According to AAA, that’s actually a 3.1 percent increase from last year, which is the highest year-end travel volume on record.

Traffic was bumper-to-bumper on Rt. 224 in Boardman around 5 p.m.

The Ohio and Pennsylvania Department’s of Transportation have been encouraging travelers to prepare for crowded highways since Thanksgiving.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking drivers to find alternate routes to avoid gridlocks.

“There are several county roads that run parallel and perpendicular here to Rt. 224, so utilize those,” said Sgt. Eric Brown of Ohio State Highway Patrol. “Have a plan and just try to get to your destination safely.”

OSHP says each year they see a decrease in traffic on the actual holiday, and then it picks back up significantly as drivers head back home or out to return those unwanted gifts.