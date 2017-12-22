Local transportation departments warn of heavy holiday traffic

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking drivers to find alternate routes to avoid gridlocks

By and Published: Updated:
More than 107 million Americans are expected to travel from now through Jan. 1. 


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – More than 107 million Americans are expected to travel from now through Jan. 1.

According to AAA, that’s actually a 3.1 percent increase from last year, which is the highest year-end travel volume on record.

Traffic was bumper-to-bumper on Rt. 224 in Boardman around 5 p.m.

The Ohio and Pennsylvania Department’s of Transportation have been encouraging travelers to prepare for crowded highways since Thanksgiving.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking drivers to find alternate routes to avoid gridlocks.

“There are several county roads that run parallel and perpendicular here to Rt. 224, so utilize those,” said Sgt. Eric Brown of Ohio State Highway Patrol. “Have a plan and just try to get to your destination safely.”

OSHP says each year they see a decrease in traffic on the actual holiday, and then it picks back up significantly as drivers head back home or out to return those unwanted gifts.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s