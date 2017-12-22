Need a last-minute gift? Youngstown Flea can help



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Still need to get a last minute gift?

The Youngstown Flea is hosting A Pop Up for Procrastinators.

Thirty local vendors will pack the Masonic Temple on Wick Avenue in Youngstown with all of your last-minute, gift-giving needs.

There will be items for sale, such as handmade clothes, jewelry, ornaments and more.

When you buy something, you’re helping to support the local economy.

“This is going to allow someone to carry over their business and brand into 2018 in a healthy way,” said Derrick McDowell, of the Youngstown Flea.

The pop up from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22.