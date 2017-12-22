Ohio mom takes issue with rape question on freshman biology test

SHEFFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A mother from Sheffield, who doesn’t want to be characterized as overprotective, has taken issue with a question posed to her 14-year-old son on a biology test at Brookside High School.

According to a report by WJW Fox 8 in Cleveland, the lesson was about genetics and DNA and the test question dealt with a subject matter that Alex Howell says isn’t appropriate for her son or anyone in that age group and setting.

The question read: “Suzy was assaulted in an alley and is a victim of rape. The police collected a sample of sperm that was left at the crime scene and now four suspects are in custody. Which of the suspects raped Suzy?”

Howell brought the question to the school’s attention and says she has received mixed reviews from other people in the community.

In a statement, school superintendent Michael Cook told FOX 8 that he is passing along the mother’s concerns to the school principal for investigation:

It does look like the teacher is working on a genetics/alleles lesson and I understand the intent of the question. Further, I do understand the concern of the parent and therefore our high school principal is going to look into it when the staff returns from winter break. I do anticipate the teacher being able to measure the knowledge acquisition of alleles and genetics with a different question in the future.”