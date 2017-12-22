Driver killed in Mercer Co. crash stopped suddenly, police say

The crash happened late Friday morning on State Routes 19 and 62, right outside the borough of Mercer in Coolspring Township

COOLSPRING TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – One person was killed in a crash between a roll-off dump truck and a vehicle late Friday morning.

James Seybert, 79, of Volant, Pa., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. on State Routes 19 and 62, right outside the borough of Mercer in Coolspring Township.

Pennsylvania State Police said Seybert, who was driving a red SUV, was turning onto SR 19 when he suddenly stopped in the northbound lane.

That’s when the truck, driven by 54-year-old David McJunkin, of Fredonia, Pa., hit the SUV.

The road has since been cleared.

PSP is still investigating.

