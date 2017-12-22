Driver killed in Mercer Co. crash stopped suddenly, police say



COOLSPRING TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – One person was killed in a crash between a roll-off dump truck and a vehicle late Friday morning.

James Seybert, 79, of Volant, Pa., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. on State Routes 19 and 62, right outside the borough of Mercer in Coolspring Township.

Pennsylvania State Police said Seybert, who was driving a red SUV, was turning onto SR 19 when he suddenly stopped in the northbound lane.

That’s when the truck, driven by 54-year-old David McJunkin, of Fredonia, Pa., hit the SUV.

The road has since been cleared.

PSP is still investigating.