Parks and Recreation director leaves Youngstown for Niles



NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s Parks and Recreation director will have a new job in the new year.

Robert Burke was officially hired as Niles’ Parks and Recreation director, effective January 1, at a special meeting on Friday.

Sixteen people applied for the job. The board narrowed it down to three candidates for interviews.

Burke said he’s excited for this new opportunity.

“I just wanted something different. I was looking and since I built Youngstown to a certain level of all brand new equipment in our parks’ great programming,” he said. “I thought you know what it’s time for me to take my leadership skills to another community and see what I can do there.”

Burke said he has a lot of additional programming ideas for the Wellness Center, including more spinning, Zumba and yoga classes.

He’d also like input from the community on the types of programs they’d like to see.

