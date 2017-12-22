Patrick Timothy Swesey Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Patrick Timothy Swesey, 54, of Newell Avenue, died on Friday, December 22, 2017 at his home in New Castle.

He was born on October 13, 1963 in Ellwood City, a son of the late Patrick Swesey and Shirley (McKelvey) Swesey, his mother survives in New Castle.

He was married to the late Debra J. (Deal) Swesey who died on February 15, 2017.

Mr. Swesey delivered papers for the New Castle News for a number of years.

He enjoyed fixing electronics, fishing, gardening and watching butterflies. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by four children, Rebecca Jeanne Grannis, Ida Jane Swesey, Rachel Mae Swesey and Patrick Timothy Swesey II, all of New Castle; one brother, Michael Swesey of Ellwood City; one stepbrother, Timothy Pletcher of Butler; one sister, Elizabeth Swesey of Butler; his stepmother, Mary Ann Swesey of Butler and fourteen grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his son, Randy Jones.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Thursday, December 28, 2017 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 28, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Marci Dennis will be officiating.

Burial will be in the Graceland Cemetery.