Philadelphia Police Department creates dedicated overdose response unit

The city's managing director, Michael DiBerardinis, says the unit is part of the city's continuing efforts to revitalize the area

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Philadelphia is creating a dedicated overdose response unit that will work alongside medics in sections of the city hit hardest by drugs.

WCAU-TV reports that the unit will be run by the fire department and will include medics, social workers and certified recovery specialists. They will help drug users get access to treatment and provide education about drug use.

The program is expected to launch by mid-summer and focus on the Kensington and Fairhill neighborhoods.

The city’s managing director, Michael DiBerardinis, says the unit is part of the city’s continuing efforts to revitalize the area, including the cleanup this year of an open-air heroin market that ran along a half-mile stretch of train tracks.

