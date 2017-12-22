Police: Mom’s boyfriend admitted to smashing Ohio child’s head

Pataskala police say Skyler Fritz told them he shook, threw, smacked, kicked and bit the girl before pulling her hair and smacking her head on a railing

Skyler Fritz, Pataskala, felonious assault
Skyler Fritz (Credit: WCMH)

PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — Pataskala police say a man has admitted to abusing his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter so badly, she remains in life-threatening condition.

According to the Pataskala Division of Police, at about 11 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to a home in the 300 block of Mulberry Street after a child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the child’s mother told officers her boyfriend, 25-year-old Skyler J. Fritz, was with the child when the injuries occurred.

After questioning Frtiz, police say he admitted to picking the girl up, shaking her, throwing her, smacking her, kicking her with steel-toed boots, biting her, pulling her hair out and smashing her head into a railing.

Fritz also admitted the abuse had been going on for about a month, according to police.

He has been charged with felonious assault.

The child’s mother, 29-year-old Tiffany L. Denlinger, has been charged with complicity to felonious assault.

Police continue to investigate but say the child remains in critical condition at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Tiffany Denlinger, Pataskala
Tiffany Denlinger (Credit: WCMH)

