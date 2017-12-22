Police say body found in Youngstown is a homicide

Ricardo Amill, 35 was found unconscious inside his house on Youngstown's south side

By Published: Updated:
Body Found Generic


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are treating the discovery of a body found on the south side of the city as a homicide.

According to police, 35-year-old Ricardo Amill was found unconscious about 10:20 p.m. Thursday inside his home in the 100 block of E. Judson Avenue.

Police said the victim had some blood on him but no obvious wounds. The man was going to be taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital but died before getting there.

Police learned later that the victim had suffered a gunshot wound but said an autopsy will determine an exact cause of death.

Police did not release the name of the victim or name any suspects.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s