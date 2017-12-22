Rasile sinks Ridge from long range

McDonald is set to visit Niles on Wednesday.

By Published:
McDonald Blue Devils High School Basketball - McDonald, OH.

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Zach Rasile connected on 9 three-point shots in McDonald’s 93-38 win this evening over Mineral Ridge. Rasile closed out his night with 38 points. The sophomore sharp shooter has eclipsed the 30-point plateau in 4 of his 7 contests this season.

After his 26 point performance tonight, Braedon Poole has averaged 30.3 points over the last three games.

McDonald (7-0) will be matched against Niles on Wednesday.

Ridge (1-5) was led by Joe Rozzi and Koby Zupko who both scored 10 points tonight. The Rams will face Heartland Christian on Wednesday.

