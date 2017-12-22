Sherry A. Justice Obituary

BROOKSVILLE, FLORIDA (Formerly Newton Falls, Ohio) – Sherry A. Justice, age 66, of Brooksville, Florida, passed away peacefully into eternal life on Friday, December 22, 2017 at her home after a long courageous battle with cancer.

Sherry was born on September 5, 1951, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Sylvia (Lipsitz) Knee and her brother, Michael Knee.

Sherry married the love of her life, Raymond P. Justice on February 7, 2005. They enjoyed eight years of marriage before he passed away on September 13, 2013.

Sherry spent the first 63 years of her life in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She resided in Lugoff, South Carolina for four years prior to fulfilling her life-long dream of moving to Florida.

Per Sherry’s wishes, no calling hours will take place.

A graveside service will be held at the Palmyra West Cemetery at a later date.

Sherry will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband.

In lieu of flowers, Sherry would like all donations to go to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123-1718, in her memory.

Sherry will be missed by those who knew and loved her.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, Ohio 44444 (330) 872-5440.

