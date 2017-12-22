Study shows common household item still poses risk for children

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new report shows thousands of children are seriously hurt or even killed by window blind cords every year.

Now, safety experts are calling for a mandatory safety standard to eliminate window blinds with cords.

A recent study by the Center for Injury Research and Policy in Columbus finds almost 17,000 children have been hospitalized with window cord injuries over last 25 years, with about one death per month. Most of them are under six years old.

Akron Children’s Hospital Injury Prevention Coordinator Stephanie Weigel said no matter how much you watch over your kids, they can still get hurt or even strangled to death with window cords.

“You walk in maybe to heat up a cup of cocoa for your kiddo and something tragic happens,” Weigel said.

If you can’t afford cordless mini-blinds, Weigel suggests cleats that can go on walls to provide a space to wrap cords. You can also buy windups, which allow you to shorten cords and wind them up internally.

“Families go on and Google cordless mini-blinds. They can find a lot of options, but unfortunately, it’s not required yet, so it is still an optional thing for those manufacturers,” Weigel said.

Doctors in the study say a curious child can become tangled in one of the cords very quickly. At that point, the child usually can’t make a sound while it’s happening, and the situation can turn deadly.

Window blind cords have been a problem for decades. That’s why researchers are hoping for a mandatory federal safety standard for them.