Thomas “Terry” Clausen Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Thomas “Terry” Clausen, 71 of Youngstown died Friday evening, December 22, 2017 at Hospice House of Poland.

Thomas, known as Terry, was born March 26, 1946 in Youngstown, a son of the late Clement and Margaret (McGovern) Clausen and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a Navy Veteran and had worked as a supervising mechanic for General Electric for over 26 years, retiring in 1985.

Terry was the founder of Choices Recovery Club of Salem and was instrumental in the recovery of many lives with his affiliation with Choices. He also touched many lives by his struggle and recovery through AA.

Terry loved the outdoors and gardening, listening to music and his Ohio State Buckeyes.

He leaves three sisters, Brenda Greasel of Ellsworth, Linda (Fred) Hash of North Jackson and Peggy (Phil) Merlo of Austintown; two brothers, Clem (Nancy) Clausen of Austintown and Eric (Shirley) Clausen of Youngstown. Terry also leaves 13 nieces and nephews; 15 great-nieces and nephews; ten great-great-nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Maggie.

Besides his parents, Terry was preceded in death by two nieces, Kimberly and Patty and a brother-in-law, Joseph Greasel.

Friends may call on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown, Ohio.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at St. Dominic Parish, 77 East Lucius Avenue, Youngstown at 10:00 a.m. Family and friends are requested to meet directly at the church.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1893, Memphis, Tennessee 38101-9950.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.