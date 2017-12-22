United hands Columbiana their 7th loss of the season

United improves to 6-1.

Published:
United Local Golden Eagles High School Basketball - Hanoverton, OH.

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Dakota Hill finished with16 points and 7 assists as United topped Columbiana, 65-52. Landon Baker had a team-high 6 rebounds to go along with 14 points for the Eagles. Kaden Smith and Parker Hydrick closed out the game with 14 and 13 points respectively.

For Columbiana – Jared Wilson tallied a game-high 18 points (3 3-pointers) as Erik Hopfenziz (12) and Hunter Zentner (11) combined for 23 points.

The Clippers have dropped four straight as they sit at 1-7 currently. Columbiana will face Mogadore in the Jackson-Milton Holiday Tournament next Thursday.

United (6-1) is set to visit Crestview tomorrow.

