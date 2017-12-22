Warren crime activity: Upset customer pulls pants down, hotel says

Wednesday, December 13

10:30 p.m. – Julie Pirtz, 38, charged with two counts of endangering children. Police officers responded to a suspected overdose where they said Pirtz was lying face down on the kitchen floor. Her two children, 8 and 9 years old, called their grandmother after finding Pirtz, police said. Officers said Pirtz left suspected heroin on the counter within her kids’ reach. She was revived with naloxone and taken to the hospital.

Thursday, December 14

3:30 p.m. – 1900 block of Southern Blvd., Martise Fortson, 43, arrested and charged with rape. After an investigation, police accused Fortson of raping a 7-year-old girl.

3:50 p.m. – Francis Avenue SE and Youngstown Road, a man said he was attacked by two acquaintances inside of a car wash. He said they beat him with a hammer and baseball bat before taking his keys.

Friday, December 15

10:43 a.m. – 400 block of Washington St. NE, police said two men went into a house and beat up a man inside before stealing his dog.

7:22 p.m. – 600 block of E. Market St., Suzanne Henry, 31, of Leavittsburg, charged with possession of drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. Officers responded to a call about a man and woman “shooting up” drugs in a car parked at CVS. Police confronted them and they gave officers permission to search the car, saying they had nothing on them. Inside, police found syringes, according to a report. Meanwhile, police said Henry stuffed a needle down her shirt. They also found a spoon with heroin residue in Henry’s purse, according to the police report.

Saturday, December 16

12:49 p.m. – 100 block of North Park Ave., police responded to a call from Best Western about two unwanted men. Police said one of the men was arguing with the manager about a deposit. While police were talking to the second man, the manager said the other pulled down his pants, exposing himself to her, and grabbed himself. The man was not charged.

Sunday, December 17

3:16 a.m. – 2200 block of North Park Ave., a man said he was walking in a parking lot when he heard several gunshots and realized he’d been shot in the back. A friend drove him to the hospital.

2:58 p.m. – 300 block of Freeman St. NW, Trisha Lambert, 33, arrested and charged with burglary. The victim told police he found Lambert in the process of burglarizing his home but she ran off as he was calling 911. She was arrested later in the day.

Monday, December 18

12:18 a.m. – 2400 block of Palmyra Rd. SW, police said a 74-year-old man was robbed at Warren Woods. The victim told officers that three men knocked on his door and when he answered it, they ran into his apartment with handguns. They demanded money, so the victim gave them the $10 he had, according to a police report. He said they destroyed his phone so he couldn’t call 911.

9:46 a.m. – 500 block of Woodbine Ave. SE, reported home burglary. The victim said he left to drop his kids off at school and when he got back, he noticed the front door had been forced open. He said he had just picked up some things on layaway. Three Xboxes, 20 gift cards and two bicycles were missing.

1:10 p.m. – 2300 block of Wick St. SE, reported home burglary. A woman told police that someone ransacked her house while she was out of town. She said four TVs and a laptop were missing.

6:21 p.m. – 100 block of Elm Rd. NE, reported theft. A business owner said an air conditioning unit had been taken out and cut apart. He found the shell but all of the other parts were missing, according to a police report.

6:57 p.m. – 400 block of Ohio Ave. NW, Aaron Krotzer, 40, charged with aggravated menacing. Officers responded to reports that a man was threatening children walking down the street and pointing a laser, believed to be from a gun, at them. Police found Krotzer, who they said is mentally ill and who made suicidal comments, inside a house. There was a standoff with police before officers went into the house and found Krotzer in the attic, where he surrendered, according to a report. He was jailed the next day after a mental evaluation at the hospital.

Tuesday, December 19

12:10 a.m. – Draper St. SE, a woman said she was shot in a parking lot near some apartments. According to police, she and her boyfriend were sitting in their car when two masked men came up to it and told them to roll down the window. When she refused, she said they shot her. The woman then drove herself to the emergency room.

3:07 p.m. – 100 block of Charles St., Gregory Horne, 55, arrested and charged with drug trafficking and having weapons under disability after a raid at a home. Police said a three-month investigation led them to the house, where they found multiple drugs, drug tools and packaging material, along with a gun and over $2,000 in cash.

Wednesday, December 20

12:06 p.m. – 2100 block of Arbor Ave. SE, police said a 12-year-old girl assaulted her school principal and another employee. According to a police report, the principal and employee were talking to the girl, who they said made sexual comments to another student. She tried to leave and when they said she couldn’t, she started hitting, kicking and scratching them, police said. Officers said they put her in handcuffs due to her violent behavior and took her to Children Services, which has custody of her.

7:14 p.m. – 1000 block of North Park Ave., Juan Jordan, 27, charged with failure to comply, receiving stolen property and resisting arrest; Danyel Williamson, 42, charged with obstructing official business. Officers found a vehicle in Save-a-Lot’s parking lot that had been reported stolen. They tried to pull it over when it pulled out of the lot but said it wouldn’t stop. Police said they chased the car to the 200 block of Porter St., where Jordan and Williamson ran out and officers ran after them. According to a police report, an officer hit Jordan with a taser to get him to cooperate.

8:48 p.m. – 400 block of Southern Blvd. NW, police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of the Avon Oaks Apartments. They said the victim, 34-year-old Larry Smith, sped away and crashed into a box truck parked at Rental Corral on the corner of Summit Street and Mahoning Avenue. Smith, who police said had several gunshot wounds, died at the scene.

