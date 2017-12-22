Some snow likely for Christmas

Warm air remains through early Saturday with rain showers. It will turn colder through the rest of your Christmas weekend with snow showers returning.

Rain is likely Friday, Friday night and Saturday morning. Rain will mix to snow into early Saturday afternoon.

The chance for a White Christmas looks pretty good. Snow will return Christmas Eve day and into Christmas morning. The amount is still in question, but it looks like enough for a White Christmas at this point. Staying colder with more snow next week.

