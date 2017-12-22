White Christmas will be a cold Christmas

Warm air remainsn through early Saturday with rain showers. It will turn colder through the rest of your Christmas weekend with snow showers returning.

Rain is likely Friday, Friday night and Saturday morning. Rain will mix to snow into early Saturday afternoon.

The chance for a White Christmas looks pretty good. Snow will return Christmas Eve day and into Christmas morning. The amount is still in question, but it looks like enough for a White Christmas at this point. Staying colder with more snow next week.

TREND TRACKER:

Every Thursday night on 27 First News at 10 p.m. you will find the featured segment called Trend Tracker. The idea behind this segment is to feature a pattern or trend into the next few weeks. It is a “trend” to what you can expect with our weather pattern.

This week, the segment is highlighted by cold temperatures and more snow showers to wrap up 2017. It looks like we will start 2018 cold with snow showers. The pattern will be cold for a few weeks. We will try to ease the frigid temperatures into the second week of January. It is going to feel like winter throughout the next few weeks.

