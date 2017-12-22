Youngstown church reports $5,454 in stolen funds

Youngstown police investigating theft at Union Baptist Church.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating after a church office worker discovered over $5,000 missing from the church’s bank account.

According to a police report, the worker became suspicious when the bank contacted her saying there was a negative balance in the account for Union Baptist Church, on Lincoln Avenue.

A review of the account showed several fraudulent checks were deposited and then several withdrawals were made.

The worker told police every deposit and withdrawal in the account requires two signatures.

The fraudulent activity on the account began Dec. 15 and continued until Dec. 18. A total of $5,454.20 was taken from the account.

The woman said the bank told her the money would be reimbursed to the account and to file a police report.

The incident remains under investigation.

