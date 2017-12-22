Youngstown police say woman swallowed a ‘bunch’ of pills during drug raid

Drugs, money and a digital scale were found in the house

Two people were arrested during a drug raid in Youngstown.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man and woman are facing charges following a drug raid on the city’s west side.

According to a police report, officers were serving a search warrant Thursday on Matta Avenue when they encountered a woman, later identified as 28-year-old Jeffona Thompson, inside the house. Thompson began vomiting and told officers she was ill saying, “I just ate a bunch of Trams when you got here.”

Police also found 25-year-old Percy Phillips inside the house.

Police found one Tramadol pill and $718 in Thompson’s pocket, the report stated. They also found two bindles and a baggie of heroin along with marijuana and $62 in Phillips’ pocket, according to the report.

A search of the house uncovered a plastic container of heroin in the kitchen area and a digital scale.

Phillips and Thompson were both charged with drug possession. Thompson faces an additional charge of tampering with evidence.

