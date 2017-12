CANFIELD, OH (WKBN)-The Canfield girls got a big rivalry win Saturday night over AAC-foe Poland 45-34.

It was the first meeting between the two girls teams in over a year.

Canfield led by 12 in the 4th quarter but the Bulldogs were able to chip away at the lead, cutting it to as few as 3 late in the game.

But the Cards had one more run in them, pulling away late thanks to 16 points from Serena Sammarone.

Canfield improves to 5-2 on the year, while Poland falls to 7-2.