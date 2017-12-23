June Ruby (Shields) Chuck Obituary

LISBON, Ohio – June Ruby (Shields) Chuck, 88, went to Heaven at 7:47 a.m. on Saturday, December 23, 2017 at the Vista Center.

Born May 20, 1929 in East Liverpool, she was a daughter of the late Hobart and Violet (Wolf) Shields.

A homemaker, she also cleaned for the Lepper Library, Ray Lewis & Company, Liggitt Veterinary Clinic in Lisbon, McMillan Abstract and Bettie Lee Dance Studio.

She was a member of the Lisbon Church of the Nazarene and VFW Post 4111 Ladies Auxiliary.

June grew up on a farm milking cows and often talked about her favorite cow, Piney.

She enjoyed singing and playing country music on her guitar. She liked crocheting, gardening and canning as well as doing puzzle books. Blue was her favorite color. The joy of her life was spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Maxine (Ron) Ridgley of Lisbon and twins, Edward (Kelly Jo) Chuck of Royse City, Texas and Betty Jo Chuck of Lisbon; grandchildren, Michelle Lynn Ridgley, Ruby Elaine Chuck and Tristan Lambert Chuck; as well as her siblings, Gladys Means of Glenmoor, Florence Reed of Calcutta and Shirley Gutierrez of Beaver, Pennslvania.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Lambert Chuck whom she married November 7, 1953. He died February 15, 1979. Also deceased are her brothers, Ray, Bert, Bill, Jack and Jim Shields as well as an infant brother and her sisters, Patricia Shields and Grace Ours.

Memorial visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 30, at the Lisbon Church of the Nazarene.

The memorial service will follow at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Brian Brown officiating.

There will be a bereavement meal at New Lisbon Presbyterian Church following the service.

Private burial will be in Lisbon Cemetery.

The family thanks Pastor Brian Brown, Gregg Weber, Salem Regional Medical Center, Vista Center, Hospice and neighbors for their care, love and support.

There will be a celebration of life in spring 2018.

Arrangements are being handled by the Weber Funeral Home.

View this obituary and leave condolences at www.weberfh.com.