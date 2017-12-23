Last-minute Valley shoppers battle weather, traffic for deals

Route 224 in Boardman saw traffic backed up for hours as shoppers tried to get last minute gifts

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) –  The last minute holiday rush is on in the Mahoning Valley.

“If you go earlier the prices are kind of outrageous,” one shopper said. “Even for the coats and outfits.”

“The bargains are today,” shopper Georgia Newton said. “One of the items I actually got $45 off.”

Ernestine Gordon was at Walmart Saturday getting gifts for her 39 grand and great-grandchildren. She says she waited until now to get the good deals.

“I like to get each of them something that they want,” she said.

Road conditions are also a concern this holiday weekend as rain and snow move in.

But as the snow fell Saturday afternoon, it didn’t stop determined shoppers.

“I don’t like the cold, I don’t like the snow, but it’s a good day to go out,” a shopper said. “And I’m wishing for a white Christmas.”

“I love the festivities,” Newton said. “Coming out, wishing everybody a merry Christmas when the snow is coming down. It just gives you that ‘Wooo!’ feeling.”

