Lucille Porter Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Lucille Porter, 78, passed away peacefully at 6:40 a.m. on Saturday, December 23, 2017 at her home following a long illness.

She was born in Lawton, Kentucky on July 2, 1939, the daughter of John E. and Sarah (Waggoner) Wagoner.

Lucille retired from the Shepherd of the Valley Nursing Home after working 37 years as a dietary aide.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She enjoyed camping, playing bingo, gambling and she especially cherished spending time with her family.

Lucille is survived by two sons, Carl M. (Veronica) Porter, Sr. and Tim A. (Tina) Porter; stepson, Talmadge Porter all of Niles; six grandchildren, Monique (Michael) Buckner, Timie (Mick) Petrilla whom she made a home with, Molli Porter, Carl Porter, Jr., Harry Porter and Ashley Porter; two great-grandchildren, Wyatt Buckner and AnnaBelle Buckner.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Porter, whom she married on December 22, 1956 and who died on March 27, 2013; two daughters, Sandra Faye Porter, who died on February 28, 1998 and Brenda Kay Porter, who died on March 15, 2009; four brothers, Willard “D-Boy” Wagoner, Lloyd “Sarge” Wagoner, Ray Wagoner and Estel “Doc” Wagoner and her sister, Ina Jewell Boggs.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, December 26, 2017 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home.

The Funeral will be Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Kerr Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences.