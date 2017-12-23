Mark A. Bristol Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Mark A. Bristol, 69, of Cortland, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 22, 2017 at the Cleveland Clinic, after a long and valiant battle with cancer.

He was born March 2, 1948 in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Andrew and Colleen (Shea) Bristol and had lived in Ohio since 1984.

A veteran of the United States Army, Mark was a graduate of Western Michigan University.

He worked as an accountant for Premier Hydraulics and was an avid sports fan, including all Michigan teams. He also enjoyed golf, travel, reading, doing anything outdoors and most of all, his family and friends.

Fond memories of Mark live on with his wife, Mary Lou (Tracy) Bristol, whom he married June 29, 1974; three children, Timothy (Brandi) Bristol of Richmond, Texas, Tracy (Bill) Jamison of Mentor and Tiffany Bristol of Chicago, Illinois; five grandchildren, Shealyn, Elise and Ty Bristol and Alexis and Hadley Jamison; a sister, Andrea (Tom) Reinert of Petoskey, Michigan; a brother, Donald (Wendy) Bristol of Parker, Colorado; his mother-in-law, Mary Jane Tracy of Troy, Michigan and his loving sisters-in-law, Diane Miller of Walled Lake, Michigan, Carol Gallagher of Beverly Hills, Michigan and Linda (Scott) McFall of Georgetown, Texas.

His parents precede him in death.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 29, 2017 at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in Cortland, with Rev. Carl Kish officiating.

Full military honors will be conferred following the Mass.

Friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home in Warren and 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the church.

Material contributions may be made either to the American Cancer Society or the Wounded Warrior Project.