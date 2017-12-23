Michael E. Myers Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Michael E. Myers, age 74, of West Homer Street, Greenville passed away Saturday morning, December 23, 2017 in the ER at Mercy Health in Andover, Ohio.

He was born in Greenville on June 28, 1943 a son of Harold and Dorothy (Kirkner) Myers.

He was a self employed truck driver for over 30 years.

Michael was a member of Greenville Family Moose Center number 276 and Italian Home Club.

He is survived by a daughter, Michelle Myers; three sons, Kurt Myers and his wife, Julie, Jeffrey Myers, and Kenneth Myers all of Greenville; a sister, Mary Lou McCann of Greenville; two brothers, Raymond Myers and his wife, Gladys of Meadville and Donald Myers and his wife, Frances “Fluff” of Greenville; three grandchildren, Kevin Myers, Cameron Myers and Kaylee Myers.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert Myers.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Inurnment will be in St. Michael Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 South Main Street, Greenville.