Minnie “Chris” Tyjeski Obituary

MANTUA, Ohio (Formerly Champion) – Minnie “Chris” Tyjeski, 68, of Mantua, Ohio, formerly of Champion went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 23, 2017 at Akron City Hospital.

She was born June 7, 1949 in Warren, a daughter of the late Richard “Dick” Blose and Minnie (Cribbs) Blose.

On June 28, 1997 she married David Tyjeski, with whom she spent the last 20 years.

Chris was a graduate of Champion High School class of 1967 and was employed as a licensed practical nurse at Hattie Larlham for 20 years and also Robinson Memorial before that.

She was a “Friend of Bill W.” since 1985.

She liked to knit, crochet, read and also loved her dog, Jill.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband, David L. “Ty” Tyjeski of Mantua; daughters, Kelly (Doug) Leonard of Warren, Toni (Mikel) Lagaras of Champion and Andi (Joe) Altier of Niles; stepson, Dale Tyjeski of Mantua; stepdaughters, Laura (Mike) Hagy of North Canton and Kim Tyjeski of Wisconsin; brother, Richard (Stephanie) Blose of Warren; 12 grandchildren and three great- grandchildren; as well as her mother, Minnie Blose of Niles.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jon Broadway; stepson, Donald Tyjeski and father, Richard “Dick” Blose.

Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Mikel Lagaras will officiate.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on December 27, 2017 at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, 525 North Broad Street, Canfield, Ohio 44406 in her memory.