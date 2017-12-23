Miss America leadership resigns in email shaming scandal

The emails involve leadership officials abusing past pageant winners based on their appearance, intellect and sex lives

This Aug. 30, 2017 photo shows Josh Randle, president of the Miss America Organization, speaking at a welcoming ceremony for pageant contestants in Atlantic City N.J. On Saturday Dec. 23, 2017, Randle resigned from the organization in the wake of an email scandal in which top leaders of the group ridiculed former Miss Americas, including comments about their appearance, intellect and sex lives. The group's CEO was suspended on Friday. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) – The top leadership of the Miss America Organization has resigned, sweeping out officials implicated in an email scandal that targeted past pageant winners for abuse based on their appearance, intellect and sex lives.

CEO Sam Haskell resigned from the Atlantic City, New Jersey-based organization on Saturday, a day after he was suspended by the board. Also on Saturday, President Josh Randle and Chairman Lynn Weidner resigned.

The organization announced the resignations a day after dozens of former Miss Americas signed a petition calling on the group’s leadership to step down.

The emails were leaked to the Huffington Post, which first reported on them Thursday. Haskell said he made “a mistake of words.”

Haskell’s resignation is effective immediately, while Randle and Weidner will remain for a few weeks to help with a leadership transition.

