NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have arrested a suspect they believed robbed the Boost Mobile in Niles at gunpoint Saturday evening.

Jonathan K. Smith, 37, of Youngstown, is in Trumbull County Jail charged with aggravated robbery.

The store is located on Youngstown Warren Road.

Police say Smith robbed the store at gunpoint.

WKBN is working to learn more information. Check back here for updates and watch First News at 10 and 11 for the latest.