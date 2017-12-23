Police: Ohio postal worker kills boss, postal inspector

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH/AP) – Police say one man has died after an early morning shooting at a post office in Dublin.

It happened at 4:25 a.m. Saturday at the United States Post Office on the 6400 block of Emerald Parkway. According to Dublin Public Information Officer Lindsay Weisenaur, one man, later identified as Lance Maurice Herrera Dempsey, 52, was shot and killed inside the facility. Dempsey was a supervisor of the suspect, who was under investigation for workplace violations.

Police say there was a second fatal shooting on Bowland Place that is related to the post office shooting. The second victim was also an employee of the postal service. She was an inspector at the post office where the suspect worked.

A Columbus homicide detective says the suspect killed the postal inspector about three hours later after waiting for her outside her apartment building. The detective says her body was found between two cars.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the male suspect was arrested outside the apartment and that a handgun was recovered.

The United States Postal Service inspection office released a statement:

We can confirm that shooting incidents occurred at the Dublin, Ohio Post Office along with a related shooting at the Bowland Place apartment complex in the early morning hours of Dec. 23, 2017. Because this tragic matter is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Postal Inspection Service and local law enforcement, we are not yet in a position to provide details concerning the incidents, although we can say the suspect believed to be responsible for the shootings was apprehended and is in custody. We are referring all additional media inquiries to the Southern District of Ohio U.S. Attorney’s Press Office and they will provide additional information at the appropriate time.”

No further details were immediately available.