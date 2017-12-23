Ralph R. “Abie” Day Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Ralph R. ‘Abie’ Day, 90, of North Mercer Street, died Saturday, December 23, 2017 at Golden Hill Nursing Home in New Castle.

He was born April 1, 1927 in New Castle, a son of the late Roland Day and the late Anna (Collins) Sell.

He was married to Santina ‘Dolly’ (Pauline) Day on November 23, 1950, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Day was a machinist at Johnson Bronze for 37 years and he worked at Ralph’s Supermarket for 23 years.

He was a Navy veteran of World War II.

Mr. Day collected stamps, loved playing the daily number and was an avid history buff. Above all his granddaughter was the apple of his eye.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Lorraine Kukucka and husband, Anthony of Ebensburg, Pennsylvania; one brother, James Day of Winchester, Tennesse; one sister, Mary Root of Thompson, Ohio and his granddaughter, Natalie Kukucka-Hewitt and her husband, Jeff.

He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Margaret Grant, Helen Mayle and Della Black.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Blessing services will be held Thursday, December 28, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home.

Burial will be in the St. Vitus Cemetery.