Storm Team 27: Black ice possible tonight

Since we are currently in one of the busiest travel seasons of the year, drivers need to be cautious

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast frost, freezing rain

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Between the rain and snow, we’ve received 3/4 of an inch of rain so far today. This is enough to saturate the ground and roadways.

With the passing of cold front temperatures, we will continue to drop into the mid-to-upper 20s Saturday night.

Black ice is possible on untreated roads.

Since we are currently in one of the busiest travel seasons of the year, drivers need to be cautious.

Black ice is a common name for ice that forms on the roadways. Since ice is see-through, it appears black on the roads and hard for drivers to spot at night.

This threat will continue into Sunday because highs will stay below 32 degrees.

If you spot any black ice, please send in a report-it or email the weather center at weather@wkbn.com

View your local forecast here

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s