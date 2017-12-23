Storm Team 27: Black ice possible tonight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Between the rain and snow, we’ve received 3/4 of an inch of rain so far today. This is enough to saturate the ground and roadways.

With the passing of cold front temperatures, we will continue to drop into the mid-to-upper 20s Saturday night.

Black ice is possible on untreated roads.

Since we are currently in one of the busiest travel seasons of the year, drivers need to be cautious.

Black ice is a common name for ice that forms on the roadways. Since ice is see-through, it appears black on the roads and hard for drivers to spot at night.

This threat will continue into Sunday because highs will stay below 32 degrees.

If you spot any black ice, please send in a report-it or email the weather center at weather@wkbn.com

